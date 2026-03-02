Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTTAY shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Continental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Continental from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays lowered Continental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th.

Get Continental alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTTAY

Continental Stock Performance

About Continental

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Continental has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19.

(Get Free Report)

Continental AG, trading on the OTC market under the ticker CTTAY, is a global technology company renowned for its wide range of automotive and industrial products. The company’s core businesses include the design, development, and manufacturing of tires for passenger cars, commercial trucks, and specialty applications, as well as advanced automotive systems such as braking solutions, vehicle stability controls, sensors and electronic safety devices.

Founded in 1871 and headquartered in Hanover, Germany, Continental began as a rubber manufacturer before pioneering pneumatic tires in the late 19th century.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.