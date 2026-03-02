Inkwell Capital LLC Sells 1,530 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Inkwell Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.4% of Inkwell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Inkwell Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 294.7% in the 1st quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,454,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

More Meta Platforms News

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reported multiyear deal to rent Google’s TPU chips to accelerate model training — expands Meta’s compute capacity quickly without buying all hardware, supporting AI roadmap and ad/AI monetization prospects. Read More.

Reported multiyear deal to rent Google’s TPU chips to accelerate model training — expands Meta’s compute capacity quickly without buying all hardware, supporting AI roadmap and ad/AI monetization prospects. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Deal with AMD for GPUs and plans for very large 2026 capex (reported commitments and nuclear power pacts) strengthen Meta’s in?house training scale and long?term AI competitiveness, which investors view as revenue?accretive over time. Read More.

Deal with AMD for GPUs and plans for very large 2026 capex (reported commitments and nuclear power pacts) strengthen Meta’s in?house training scale and long?term AI competitiveness, which investors view as revenue?accretive over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Meta is trialing stablecoin payments across Facebook/Instagram/WhatsApp, targeting faster payments and adoption in underbanked markets — a potential new revenue stream and higher engagement in emerging markets. Read More.

Meta is trialing stablecoin payments across Facebook/Instagram/WhatsApp, targeting faster payments and adoption in underbanked markets — a potential new revenue stream and higher engagement in emerging markets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company sued advertisers over celebrity?impersonation scams and took technical enforcement actions — a move to shore up ad quality and preserve advertiser trust. Read More.

Company sued advertisers over celebrity?impersonation scams and took technical enforcement actions — a move to shore up ad quality and preserve advertiser trust. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: OpenAI hired a high?profile Meta AI researcher — talent movement highlights competition for AI engineers but is common across the sector and not unique to Meta. Read More.

OpenAI hired a high?profile Meta AI researcher — talent movement highlights competition for AI engineers but is common across the sector and not unique to Meta. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/industry comparisons show Alphabet gaining share in AI?fuelled search and investing aggressively — useful context for competitive positioning but not an immediate earnings event. Read More.

Analyst/industry comparisons show Alphabet gaining share in AI?fuelled search and investing aggressively — useful context for competitive positioning but not an immediate earnings event. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EU court adviser sided with regulators in a dispute over antitrust data requests — raises regulatory/compliance risk and potential costs in Europe. Read More.

EU court adviser sided with regulators in a dispute over antitrust data requests — raises regulatory/compliance risk and potential costs in Europe. Read More. Negative Sentiment: High?profile US trial testimony about social?media harms and new Instagram parent?alert policies keep litigation and reputational risk elevated, which can pressure sentiment and regulatory scrutiny. Read More.

High?profile US trial testimony about social?media harms and new Instagram parent?alert policies keep litigation and reputational risk elevated, which can pressure sentiment and regulatory scrutiny. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales by CFO Susan Li (55,702 shares) and recent COO selling may be read negatively by some investors, adding near?term selling pressure despite common non?signal reasons for sales; SEC filing available. Read More.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.00, for a total transaction of $374,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,882. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 55,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.61, for a total value of $35,293,344.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,781.46. This trade represents a 80.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 103,320 shares of company stock worth $66,026,381 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $648.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $655.83 and its 200 day moving average is $684.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on META shares. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $860.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $1,117.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.