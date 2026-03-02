Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB Position Raised by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $36,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 309.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

AUB opened at $36.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $42.18.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.53%.The firm had revenue of $391.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 72.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AUB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $41.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary Atlantic Union Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and institutions across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Leveraging a network of full-service branches, commercial lending offices and digital platforms, Atlantic Union Bankshares focuses on relationship-driven solutions tailored to its regional client base.

Atlantic Union’s product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

