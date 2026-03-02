JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,136,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $537,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 935.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 58.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,302. This represents a 43.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $104.80 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $116.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.73%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.