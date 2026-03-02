William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 612,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330,329 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Varonis Systems worth $35,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,595,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,855,000 after acquiring an additional 436,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,917,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,646,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,192,000 after purchasing an additional 674,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,874,000 after purchasing an additional 71,232 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.58. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.66 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.100 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060–0.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $112,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 273,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,431.64. This represents a 1.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass bought 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $69,940.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,042,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,426.28. This represents a 0.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 25,780 shares of company stock worth $579,403 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNS. Stephens assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

