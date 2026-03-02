William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 57,394 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,394 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.10% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $32,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 19.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 67,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $46.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $972.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.86 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.09%.Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 50,000 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $2,316,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,188.90. The trade was a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc (NYSE: TPH) is a national homebuilder engaged in the acquisition, development, construction, marketing and sale of single-family detached homes and attached products. The company’s operations span a range of new residential communities, offering customizable floor plans in both tract and luxury segments. Its integrated business model encompasses land sourcing, entitlement, design, construction oversight and in-house customer care and warranty service.

Founded in 2009 through the combination of three regional builders, Tri Pointe Homes has grown into a prominent player across key western U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.