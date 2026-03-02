Short Interest in Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Rises By 39.3%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 124 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the January 29th total of 89 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,641 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,641 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded Eramet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Eramet stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. Eramet has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Paris, Eramet is a global mining and metallurgical group specializing in the production of high-value metal raw materials and alloys. Its core activities span the extraction, processing and refining of manganese and nickel ores, which are critical for stainless steel manufacturing and the rapidly expanding electric vehicle battery market. In recent years, the company has broadened its portfolio to include lithium hydroxide and rare earth elements, aligning its offerings with the needs of energy transition and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Eramet operates in more than twenty countries, with major mining sites in New Caledonia and Gabon and processing facilities across Europe and Asia.

