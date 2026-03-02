Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 31,374 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the January 29th total of 22,456 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,251 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,251 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the third quarter worth about $160,000.

CSD opened at $120.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.03. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 12-month low of $63.06 and a 12-month high of $122.17.

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

