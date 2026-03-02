Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 213,825 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the January 29th total of 329,819 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,622 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,622 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Canadian Critical Minerals Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIINF opened at $0.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Canadian Critical Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

About Canadian Critical Minerals

Canadian Critical Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS: RIINF) is a Canada-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of critical mineral projects. The firm concentrates on metals deemed essential to the transition to a low-carbon economy, targeting commodities such as copper, nickel, cobalt, zinc, and rare earth elements. Its strategy emphasizes early-stage exploration programs to delineate high-potential deposits and advance them through systematic resource evaluation.

The company’s portfolio consists of multiple mineral projects located in key mining jurisdictions across Canada, where supportive regulatory frameworks and established infrastructure facilitate exploration activities.

