PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.17 Billion Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,921,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,916 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,168,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its stake in Alphabet by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total value of $314,001.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,229.80. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.73, for a total value of $184,038.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,999.52. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,112,380 shares of company stock valued at $119,112,888. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $311.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.57.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

