HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 5,020 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Twilio by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,212,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,353,000 after buying an additional 440,423 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 54.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 31,938 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 19.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 36.2% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 133,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,606,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Twilio by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 28,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $120.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 635.62, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.10 and its 200 day moving average is $118.77. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. Twilio had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $129,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,055,000. This represents a 30.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,162,668.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 119,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,597.62. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,042,947 shares of company stock worth $134,949,330. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TWLO. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $148.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 13th. FBN Securities raised Twilio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho set a $150.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Twilio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real?time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi?factor authentication.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.