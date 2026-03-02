Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 14,476 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,476 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in United Therapeutics by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 738.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $503.90 on Monday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $537.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $484.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.90.

Key Stories Impacting United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.19 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

Q4 outperformance and growth target — UTHR beat EPS expectations (reported strength in Tyvaso DPI sales) and management is targeting roughly a $4B revenue run‑rate by 2027 as several late‑stage product launches approach; this underpins the recent rally and longer‑term growth thesis.

Analysts lifting targets — Multiple firms raised price targets (examples: H.C. Wainwright, RBC, Oppenheimer), which supports further upside and institutional interest.

Bullish options flow — Unusually large call buying around the print suggests traders are positioning for further upside or volatility in the short term.

Technical/relative strength recognition — UTHR earned a high RS rating (91), signaling market leadership but not guaranteeing direction near term.

Mixed analyst views remain — while many bumped targets, some firms kept Hold/equal‑weight ratings, leaving near‑term consensus mixed.

Revenue missed consensus — Q4 revenue came in below Street estimates, which sparked an earlier pullback and is a reminder top‑line execution matters for the multiple.

Insider selling — The COO and a director disclosed multi‑lot sales in February (COO sale worth several million and director sales disclosed), which can create investor concern about near‑term insider conviction.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.60, for a total transaction of $10,050,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,896,761.20. The trade was a 72.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.58, for a total value of $10,768,050.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,454 shares of company stock worth $174,796,043. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $423.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.55.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

