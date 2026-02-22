Intrust Bank NA Buys Shares of 35,380 VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Balefire LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $52.53.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1859 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.