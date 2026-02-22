Raiffeisen Bank International AG Sells 2,329 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cigna Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,778,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,727,000 after purchasing an additional 123,479 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,950,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,893,000 after buying an additional 60,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,110,426,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,508,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $829,339,000 after acquiring an additional 492,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cigna Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,052,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $678,652,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $428.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $365.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.63.

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $280.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.51 and a one year high of $350.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.27.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

