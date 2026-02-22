Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.7% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $128,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,747,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 448,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,178,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,169,000 after buying an additional 924,761 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,783,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $4,288,200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,312 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AbbVie Stock Performance
NYSE:ABBV opened at $224.94 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.22%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore cut their target price on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.79.
Key Stories Impacting AbbVie
Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FDA approved the VENCLEXTA® (venetoclax) + acalabrutinib combination for previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). This is the first all?oral, fixed?duration combo for this setting, supported by Phase 3 AMPLIFY data—it can meaningfully expand uptake for Venclexta and acalabrutinib, strengthen AbbVie’s oncology franchise and offer a durable revenue stream versus one?off treatments. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Approves Combination Treatment of VENCLEXTA® (venetoclax) and Acalabrutinib for Previously Untreated Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)
- Positive Sentiment: Industry write?ups frame the FDA approval as a potential new standard for a slow?growing blood cancer, highlighting better three?year outcomes and the “time off therapy” selling point—this can accelerate physician adoption and market share vs. chemo regimens. FDA Approval For AbbVie/AstraZeneca’s Combination Treatment Could Set New Standard For Slow Growing Blood Cancer
- Positive Sentiment: AbbVie opened a Phase 2a study for ABBV?142 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), broadening its respiratory/pulmonary pipeline beyond core immunology and oncology programs. Early?stage pipeline depth helps investor sentiment around post?Humira growth optionality. AbbVie Expands IPF Pipeline With New Phase 2a Study of ABBV-142
- Positive Sentiment: Board declared a $1.73 quarterly dividend (yield ~3.1%), reinforcing the income profile for dividend?focused investors and supporting the stock’s defensive appeal. Dividend cadence and yield matter for total return expectations. AbbVie Declares Quarterly Dividend
- Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results and commentary show Rinvoq and Skyrizi continuing to drive top?line growth and offset Humira erosion; that underpins management’s guidance but much of these dynamics are already reflected in recent estimates. Will Immunology Drugs Continue to Drive AbbVie’s Top Line in 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces ask whether AbbVie’s post?Humira pipeline merits renewed investor attention — useful for narrative, but these are discussion pieces rather than new data that would immediately re?rate the stock. Should AbbVie’s (ABBV) Post-Humira Pipeline Progress Prompt a Fresh Look From Investors?
- Neutral Sentiment: Marketing/PR items (new podcast, inclusion in dividend lists, media mentions) help brand and investor awareness but are unlikely to move fundamentals in the near term. AbbVie heads to ‘The Persistence Lab’ in new podcast highlighting healthcare innovation
- Negative Sentiment: Evercore noted Tremfya’s share gains but flagged possible limits to future earnings growth and trimmed its price target slightly—this is a modest analyst headwind that could cap upside if more firms follow with tepid updates. Evercore Notes AbbVie Inc.’s (ABBV) Tremfya Gains Market Share, But Future Earnings Growth May Be Limited
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.
AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.
