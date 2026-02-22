Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.7% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $128,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,747,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 448,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,178,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,169,000 after buying an additional 924,761 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,783,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $4,288,200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,312 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $224.94 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 4,184.47% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore cut their target price on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.