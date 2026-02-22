Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Acquires 2,125 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Intuit were worth $60,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,268,830,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $785,564,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $782,677,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,546,243,000 after acquiring an additional 914,024 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Intuit by 575.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 881,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,023,000 after acquiring an additional 751,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Intuit News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Launched a consumer-facing TurboTax/Uber push — Intuit rolled out a campaign with Uber Advertising to connect taxpayers with in-person help and introduced a “done-for-you” TurboTax experience that pairs AI and human experts, which should help user acquisition and engagement for tax season. Intuit Inc. (INTU) Launched a New Campaign with Uber Advertising
- Positive Sentiment: Product expansion into construction via AI-driven ERP — Intuit launched a Construction Edition for its Enterprise Suite aimed at the $2T construction market, signaling meaningful TAM expansion and enterprise monetization potential. Intuit Targets $2 Trillion Construction Market With New AI Suite
- Positive Sentiment: Street support from a major analyst — Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss reiterated a Buy and kept an $880 price target, reinforcing a bullish long-term thesis around Intuit’s tax moat and policy/AI tailwinds. Intuit (INTU): Durable Tax Moat, Mispriced AI Risk…
- Positive Sentiment: Opinion pieces pushing back on AI panic — Commentary arguing that AI fears have been overblown may limit further downside as investors reassess long-term revenue resilience. Intuit’s $100B Panic: Premature AI Death Call
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector context — A rally in some beaten-down software names after encouraging AI commentary (e.g., RingCentral, Five9) provides an industry tailwind that could help sentiment for INTU. Beaten-down software stocks RingCentral and Five9 rally…
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings calendar focus — Intuit is slated to report next week; previews and scheduled reports keep the name in flux as traders position into the print. Intuit (INTU) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent price action noted by market commentary — coverage pointing to short-term gains in prior sessions; useful context but not a driver by itself. Intuit (INTU) Laps the Stock Market: Here’s Why
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings-beat skepticism — One preview noted Intuit may lack the ideal setup to deliver an earnings beat next week, which can fuel short-term selling if results or guidance disappoint. Intuit (INTU) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Negative Sentiment: Reported rise in short-interest (data appeared inconsistent) — Notes of increased short interest can amplify volatility; even if the published figures were noisy, perception of growing bearish bets can pressure the stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTU
Insider Activity at Intuit
In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 1,402 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.02, for a total transaction of $936,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,668,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,458,939.64. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. The trade was a 75.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Intuit Stock Performance
Shares of Intuit stock opened at $380.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $554.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.03. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $375.40 and a 52 week high of $813.70.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.
Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold $5,000: The 2026 Gold & Silver Summit is LIVE March 4
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- This makes me furious
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.