Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Acquires 2,125 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Intuit were worth $60,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,268,830,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $785,564,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $782,677,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,546,243,000 after acquiring an additional 914,024 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Intuit by 575.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 881,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,023,000 after acquiring an additional 751,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Intuit from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $768.96.

In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 1,402 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.02, for a total transaction of $936,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,668,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,458,939.64. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. The trade was a 75.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $380.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $554.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.03. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $375.40 and a 52 week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

