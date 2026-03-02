Analysts Set ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target at $12.67

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.8333.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ProPetro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th.
Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,210.50 and a beta of 0.70.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. ProPetro had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $289.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ProPetro will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
ProPetro Holding Corp is a publicly traded oilfield services company that specializes in hydraulic fracturing and well completion solutions for exploration and production operators. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of pressure pumping services designed to optimize reservoir stimulation and enhance hydrocarbon recovery. Its integrated approach encompasses well design, proppant selection, fluid systems and pressure management to support clients’ development targets across unconventional plays.
The company’s core offerings include high-pressure fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, acidizing and flowback services, all supported by in-house logistics and digital monitoring tools.
