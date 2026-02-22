Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Buys 14,731 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 561,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 0.8% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Oracle were worth $157,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 130.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Erste Group Bank lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.97.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $148.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $425.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.Oracle’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

