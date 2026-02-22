CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Purchased by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Trust Co lifted its position in CME Group by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

More CME Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CME Group from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on CME Group from $311.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CME Group from $304.00 to $302.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CME Group from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $296.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,700. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $91,770.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,194.10. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,048 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,920. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CME stock opened at $308.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.91 and a fifty-two week high of $309.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 62.45% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.