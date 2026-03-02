Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DCOM. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $36.86.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.14 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 15.15%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dime Community Bancshares

In other news, CEO Stuart H. Lubow sold 19,550 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $685,618.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,865.36. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $261,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,006,319 shares in the company, valued at $35,050,090.77. This represents a 0.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 53,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,734 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 742.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 326.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Dime Community Bank, headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services to both individual and commercial customers. With a network of branches spanning the New York metropolitan area and South Florida, Dime Community Bancshares emphasizes relationship banking and local decision-making.

The company’s core lending activities include commercial and multifamily real estate loans, construction and land development financing, and one-to-four-family residential mortgage lending.

