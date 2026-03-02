Wall Street Zen Upgrades Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) to “Hold”

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCBG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $45.00 price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital City Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of CCBG opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $731.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.37. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $46.83.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.09). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc is a Florida?based bank holding company headquartered in Tallahassee. As the parent of Capital City Bank, it offers a full suite of financial services through a network of community banking offices. The company traces its origins to the late 19th century, reflecting more than a century of continuous operation in its home market.

Through its banking subsidiary, Capital City Bank Group provides retail and commercial banking products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and treasury management services.

