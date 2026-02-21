Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.18 and last traded at $19.0360, with a volume of 103834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 42,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Woodside Energy Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE: WDS) is an Australia-based energy company focused on the exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas, with a strong emphasis on liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company’s activities span the upstream value chain, including exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbon resources, development and operation of production facilities, and the sale and delivery of hydrocarbons to global customers.

Woodside’s operations center on conventional oil and gas projects and large-scale LNG processing and export, supported by project management, engineering and commercial trading capabilities.

