Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 5.9% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 846,772 shares in the company, valued at $148,794,775.84. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $189.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.20.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

