JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 163,866 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,866 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $197,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 82.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America has initiated coverage on Equifax — this brings institutional attention and trading liquidity, which can support the stock but may have mixed short?term impact depending on BofA’s stance. Bank of America Begins Coverage on Equifax

Bank of America has initiated coverage on Equifax — this brings institutional attention and trading liquidity, which can support the stock but may have mixed short?term impact depending on BofA’s stance. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple near?term and medium?term EPS estimates for EFX (Q1–Q4 2026, Q2–Q4 2027 and FY2026–FY2027); notable moves include Q1 2026 from $1.84 to $1.72 and FY2026 from $8.69 to $8.33 — small but broad downward revisions that may pressure sentiment given Equifax’s rich valuation. These rounds of cuts are the main driver of analyst?related negative news flow today. Equifax Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

NYSE:EFX opened at $197.34 on Friday. Equifax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.02 and a 12 month high of $281.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.29 and its 200 day moving average is $224.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $233,248.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,968,617.03. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $7,629,624.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,536,856.34. This trade represents a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,171 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,441. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $250.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.33.

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

