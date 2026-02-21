Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Trading Up 10.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) were up 10.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,000 and last traded at GBX 4,000. Approximately 1,451,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 17,376,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,617.

ANTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 3,165 to GBX 4,100 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,070 to GBX 3,050 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,992.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,515.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,868.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The mining company reported GBX 129.30 EPS for the quarter. Antofagasta had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Equities analysts expect that Antofagasta plc will post 87.0403995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

