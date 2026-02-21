Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,870,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,410,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.66% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $239,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5,916.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $1,348,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 562,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,342,078.08. This represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheila K. Mcgrath acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $141,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,675.20. This trade represents a 58.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Zacks Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $105.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $754.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.12%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

