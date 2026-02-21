PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,215 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,842,252 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,098,484,000 after buying an additional 429,330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $20,262,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,408,000 after acquiring an additional 230,848 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 48.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 383,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after acquiring an additional 124,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 778,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,426,000 after acquiring an additional 96,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Argus upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 2.5%

BHP opened at $76.96 on Friday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $77.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BHP Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 399.0%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

