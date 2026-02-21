JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,501,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828,094 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.90% of Graphic Packaging worth $225,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,356.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 65.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 96.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial set a $14.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 target price on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.63.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

