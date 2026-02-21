Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF $AVES Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,634 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.73% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $14,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,468,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,639,000 after buying an additional 511,891 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 497.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,122,000 after acquiring an additional 250,674 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 150.5% during the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 249,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after acquiring an additional 149,869 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 381.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 103,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 82,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,793,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.56.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

