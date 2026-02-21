JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $220,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of DVY opened at $156.81 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.6162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time. The Index consists of 100 of the highest dividend-yielding securities (excluding real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the Dow Jones U.S.

