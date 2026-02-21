VanEck Merk Gold ETF $OUNZ Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of VanEck Merk Gold ETF worth $13,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OUNZ. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.
VanEck Merk Gold ETF News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting VanEck Merk Gold ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk (U.S.–Iran tensions) has pushed investors into gold, helping prices reclaim and hold the $5,000/oz area—supporting demand for physical?backed ETFs like OUNZ. Gold reclaims $5,000 as Middle East tensions boost safe-haven demand
- Positive Sentiment: Session highs above $5,060/oz and headlines that “Wall Street bears turn tail” underscore short?term momentum that benefits gold ETFs’ inflows. Spot gold shoots session high above $5,060/oz Wall Street bears turn tail after gold rises to $5,100/oz
- Positive Sentiment: Technical studies and FXEmpire forecasts point to a bullish reversal and higher targets (e.g., $5,345 and above), which can attract momentum buyers into gold ETFs. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bullish Reversal Signals Further Gains
- Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing coverage emphasizes $5,000 as a key psychological/technical level—markets may chop around it, producing headline-driven moves in OUNZ rather than sustained trend changes. Gold Price Analysis – Gold Continues to Chop at Large Figure
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro updates (GDP, PMI, PCE) and market?specific analyses are producing mixed intraday signals—helpful for traders but less decisive for long?term ETF flows. Gold market analysis for February 20 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: Fed?related dynamics: hawkish minutes, rising yields or a stronger dollar could reintroduce pressure; some analysts note a bearish bias if gold fails to hold short?term moving averages. That risk can cap upside for OUNZ. Gold & Silver Price Forecast: Fed Pressure Builds – Will Gold Smash $5,020 or Stall?
- Negative Sentiment: Short?term technical cautions: some pieces flag a bearish bias while gold trades below the 20?day average—this could trigger profit?taking in leveraged vehicles and pressure ETF flows. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bearish Bias Persists Below Key Average
VanEck Merk Gold ETF Stock Up 1.9%
About VanEck Merk Gold ETF
The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Merk Gold ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Merk Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Merk Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.