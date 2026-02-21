VanEck Merk Gold ETF $OUNZ Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of VanEck Merk Gold ETF worth $13,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OUNZ. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get VanEck Merk Gold ETF alerts:

VanEck Merk Gold ETF News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting VanEck Merk Gold ETF this week:

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Stock Up 1.9%

About VanEck Merk Gold ETF

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $49.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.08. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $53.35.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Merk Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Merk Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.