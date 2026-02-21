Koala (OTCMKTS:KARE) versus Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) Financial Comparison

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) and Koala (OTCMKTS:KARE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koala has a beta of 23.59, suggesting that its stock price is 2,259% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sow Good alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Koala’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -300.71% -85.61% -51.67% Koala N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Koala shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sow Good and Koala, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 1 0 0 0 1.00 Koala 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Koala”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $31.99 million 0.17 -$3.70 million ($1.89) -0.23 Koala N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Koala has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sow Good.

About Sow Good

(Get Free Report)

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

About Koala

(Get Free Report)

Koala Corporation, doing business as Tech World, Inc., a technology company, offers technical services in the areas of security administration, architecture and paradigms, access management system and processes, applications development, operations, data encryption, telecommunications, network and WAN, business continuity planning, crime law, and investigation and ethics. It also provides alternative energy sources for commercial offices and residential houses, and retirement homes; secure and phone encryption communication services; cellular and wireless data services; and staff augmentation and forensic recovery services, as well as writes applications for mobile phones. In addition, the company offers products for the government market that include thermal imaging cameras, secure communication systems, cellular and satellite phones, ERP and CRM software, and RFID and tracking equipment; and the fuel industry, such as car and truck HHO systems, fuel additives, water-engine heating and home cooking systems, and acetylene replacements. Further, it provides products for the television (TV) market, including 2-D to 3-D conversion boxes, cable TV networks, Internet over cable systems, and satellite TV and data systems; and the telecom market, such as calling cards, direct VOIP systems, WI-max and mobile banking systems, network management products, and unified communication systems, as well as for green-energy and bank markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Vienna, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.