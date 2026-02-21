Critical Comparison: Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) vs. Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY)

Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) and Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Shoprite and Ryohin Keikaku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Shoprite and Ryohin Keikaku, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoprite 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ryohin Keikaku 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Shoprite pays an annual dividend of $4.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.7%. Ryohin Keikaku pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Shoprite pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ryohin Keikaku pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Shoprite and Ryohin Keikaku”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoprite N/A N/A N/A $6.97 2.45 Ryohin Keikaku $5.28 billion 2.49 $340.67 million $0.13 89.85

Ryohin Keikaku has higher revenue and earnings than Shoprite. Shoprite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryohin Keikaku, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Shoprite shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shoprite beats Ryohin Keikaku on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoprite

(Get Free Report)

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances. In addition, the company distributes various pharmaceutical products and surgical equipment to pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, dispensing doctors, and veterinary surgeons. It operates stores under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, Usave, Checkers Foods, OK Furniture, OK Power Express, House & Home, Shoprite LiquorShop, OK, Checkers LiquorShop, MediRite, Sentra, Megasave, OK Liquor, UNIQ, Petshop Science, Checkers Outdoor, Transpharm, Checkers Little Me, K'nect, Computicket, and Checkers Sixty60 brands. The company also operates franchise stores. Further, the company provides ticketing, and car rental and accommodation services; stadium management, capacity management, travel management, and access control solutions; and credit financing, financial, and treasury management services. Additionally, it invests in properties; and sells products to franchisees under drop-shipment arrangements. Shoprite Holdings Ltd was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Brackenfell, South Africa.

About Ryohin Keikaku

(Get Free Report)

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, and food items in Japan and internationally. It offers apparel products, comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, sneakers, innerwear, sweaters, camisoles, cardigans, windbreakers, duffle coats, skirts, trousers, pajamas for adults and kids, maternity stoles, backpacks, handbags, case trolleys, hats, mufflers, gloves, stockings, umbrellas, slippers, sandals, and Japanese working clothes; household goods products, including towels, mattresses, toning water, skin care products, make-up tools, fragrance oils, aroma diffusers, air purifiers, stationary, storage boxes and cases, kitchenware, cutleries, refrigerators, toasters, kettles, juicers, mixers, coffee makers, rice cookers, cabinets, shelves, chairs, benches, sofas, beds, duvets, blankets, refillable bottles, baskets, buckets, cleaning tools, laundry supplies, emergency kits, reusable masks, clocks, flashlights, radios, speakers, extension cords, travel adapters, toys, and bicycles and tricycles; and food products, including retort pouch foods, baumkuchen banana, frying-pan-ready meal kits, butter chicken curry, cookies, crackers, canned foods, potato chips, seasonings, jams, soups, frozen foods, doughnuts, ice cream, coffee beans, sake, sparkling water, and apple juice, as well as houses. The company designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, such as furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs; engages in the production, consulting, and design of residential and commercial spaces; and develops and manages green/environmental businesses. In addition, it operates MUJI to GO shops that offer travel, commuting, business, study, and play products; Found MUJI; MUJI 500; Café&Meal; IDÉE stores; MUJI Campsite, which operates campgrounds; MUJI HOUSE; and muji.com, an online store. Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

