HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,866 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PULS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 667.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average of $49.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -112.98%.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

