OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.6667.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OPFI shares. Zacks Research lowered OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of OppFi in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Get OppFi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OppFi

OppFi Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

OppFi stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $793.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.71. OppFi has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $15.03.

In other OppFi news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $48,702.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,672.06. This represents a 8.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in OppFi by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in OppFi in the fourth quarter worth $730,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of OppFi by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,474,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after buying an additional 1,630,450 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OppFi

(Get Free Report)

OppFi (NYSE: OPFI) is a financial technology company that provides digital lending and credit solutions designed to meet the needs of near-prime consumers in the United States. Through its technology-driven platform, OppFi offers unsecured installment loans under the OppLoans brand, allowing borrowers to access credit online or via mobile devices. The company leverages proprietary data analytics and machine learning models to assess credit risk, streamline underwriting processes and deliver personalized loan products with transparent terms.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, OppFi was founded in 2013 with a mission to increase financial inclusion for underserved and underbanked populations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.