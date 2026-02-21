Oshkosh Corporation $OSK Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,442 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Oshkosh worth $14,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 43.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 68,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 188,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSK opened at $175.80 on Friday. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $180.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.07). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSK. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

