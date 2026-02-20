Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Excelerate Energy has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Excelerate Energy to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Excelerate Energy stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.31. 67,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,315. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE: EE) is a Houston?based energy infrastructure company specializing in liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions. The company develops, owns and operates floating regasification units (FSRUs) that convert shipped LNG into natural gas for delivery into existing pipeline networks. Excelerate Energy’s integrated platform also includes specialized LNG carriers, proprietary regasification technology and on?shore support facilities, enabling rapid deployment of import terminals without extensive capital construction.

Founded in the early 2000s, Excelerate Energy pioneered the first FSRU in 2007, demonstrating the flexibility and cost advantages of floating LNG import infrastructure.

