CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a 3.9% increase from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

CocaCola has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 64 years. CocaCola has a dividend payout ratio of 63.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CocaCola to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.9%.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $79.41. 5,336,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,263,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CocaCola has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average is $70.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CocaCola will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

