Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Coterra Energy (CTRA)

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/11/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Coterra Energy was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/3/2026 – Coterra Energy was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Coterra Energy was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $33.00 to $40.00.

2/3/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Coterra Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Coterra Energy was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/29/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2026 – Coterra Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/16/2026 – Coterra Energy was given a new $31.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank.

1/15/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Coterra Energy had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Coterra Energy had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

