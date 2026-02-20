TD Cowen Increases PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $165.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.37% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $3,018,813,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14,420.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,893 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 120.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,916,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,902,000 after buying an additional 3,235,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,406,000 after buying an additional 2,556,163 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,577,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,797,000 after buying an additional 2,541,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. court blocks a class-action snack-pricing suit against PepsiCo/Frito?Lay — removes a material legal overhang and reduces potential litigation risk. PepsiCo, Frito-Lay win US court order barring class action in snack pricing lawsuit
- Positive Sentiment: New product momentum: PepsiCo is rolling its prebiotic soda nationwide and pursues prebiotic cola + fiber snacks — these innovations target growing health-conscious demand and could support top-line mix improvement if consumer uptake is strong. PepsiCo Bets On Prebiotic Cola And Fiber Snacks To Sustain Growth PepsiCo’s prebiotic soda is now nationwide
- Positive Sentiment: Brand & distribution wins: Mountain Dew Baja Blast named the official soft drink of MLB — expands marketing reach and seasonal/promotional upside for a high-margin brand. PepsiCo’s Mountain Dew Baja Blast becomes official soft drink of MLB
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic pivot to health-forward categories (fiber, hydration) highlighted at recent industry coverage and conferences — supports medium?term revenue diversification beyond indulgence SKUs. PepsiCo: Pursuing Fiber and Hydration
- Positive Sentiment: Reliable income profile: PepsiCo recently paid its quarterly dividend (continuing a long streak), which supports appeal to income-focused investors. Retirees Are Quietly Accumulating This 8% Dividend Grower
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst actions mixed: Argus moved PEP to a “hold” — a modest endorsement but not a catalyst for strong upside. Argus upgrade coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut earnings estimates across multiple quarters and fiscal years (notably FY2026 EPS lowered to $8.11 from $8.52 and several quarterly downgrades). Those downward revisions are the main near-term headwind, suggesting pressure on margin/cost or slower-than-expected benefits from price/mix actions.
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
