TD Cowen Increases PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $165.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.40. The stock had a trading volume of 540,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,002,388. The company has a market capitalization of $224.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.40. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.74.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $3,018,813,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14,420.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,893 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 120.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,916,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,902,000 after buying an additional 3,235,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,406,000 after buying an additional 2,556,163 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,577,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,797,000 after buying an additional 2,541,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

