Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Given New $265.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRMN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on Garmin in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Get Garmin alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Garmin

Garmin Trading Up 1.3%

GRMN traded up $3.04 on Thursday, hitting $242.84. 91,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,631. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $169.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.46.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.40. Garmin had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $2,151,185.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,878,171.40. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total transaction of $512,556.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,214.16. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,774 over the last quarter. 15.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Garmin by 87.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 121,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Garmin by 34.1% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 10,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Garmin by 25.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Garmin

Here are the key news stories impacting Garmin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: Garmin reported record Q4 revenue of ~$2.12B and pro forma EPS $2.79, topping estimates and showing broad segment strength — a key immediate catalyst for the rally. Q4 Earnings

Q4 beat: Garmin reported record Q4 revenue of ~$2.12B and pro forma EPS $2.79, topping estimates and showing broad segment strength — a key immediate catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Bullish 2026 guidance: Management guided FY2026 revenue and EPS above consensus (pro forma EPS ~9.35), signaling continued top?line momentum and supporting valuation re?ratings. Guidance & Analysis

Bullish 2026 guidance: Management guided FY2026 revenue and EPS above consensus (pro forma EPS ~9.35), signaling continued top?line momentum and supporting valuation re?ratings. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns boosted: Garmin announced a 17% dividend increase and a new $500M buyback program — immediate positive for yield-seeking and buyback-driven demand. Buybacks & Dividend

Shareholder returns boosted: Garmin announced a 17% dividend increase and a new $500M buyback program — immediate positive for yield-seeking and buyback-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: Wearables and select segments outperforming: Fitness (reported +~42%), Aviation and Marine delivered double?digit growth, driving the record year and free cash flow strength that funds buybacks/dividends. Segment Growth

Wearables and select segments outperforming: Fitness (reported +~42%), Aviation and Marine delivered double?digit growth, driving the record year and free cash flow strength that funds buybacks/dividends. Positive Sentiment: Analyst interest: Upgrades and higher price targets (e.g., Morgan Stanley upgrade and JPMorgan raising its target) add validation and can attract additional flows. MS Upgrade JPMorgan PT Note

Analyst interest: Upgrades and higher price targets (e.g., Morgan Stanley upgrade and JPMorgan raising its target) add validation and can attract additional flows. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation now reflects growth: GRMN trades above its recent averages (~27x forward EPS), which prices in continued execution — supports upside if execution continues but raises expectations. Price & Valuation

Valuation now reflects growth: GRMN trades above its recent averages (~27x forward EPS), which prices in continued execution — supports upside if execution continues but raises expectations. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales and positioning: Recent filings show net insider selling activity and mixed hedge?fund flows — could temper some investor enthusiasm if continued. Insider Activity

Insider sales and positioning: Recent filings show net insider selling activity and mixed hedge?fund flows — could temper some investor enthusiasm if continued. Negative Sentiment: Mixed segment performance: Outdoors and Automotive OEM were weaker/flat in the quarter — potential headwinds if those markets don’t reaccelerate. Segment Notes

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.