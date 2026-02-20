Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $56.6540 million for the quarter.
Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance
Shares of AIV opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $847.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.35.
Apartment Investment and Management Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Apartment Investment and Management
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2,561.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth $59,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 10,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Apartment Investment and Management
Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV), commonly known as Aimco, is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and operation of multifamily residential communities in the United States. The company acquires, develops and manages apartment properties that offer a range of living environments—from urban high-rise buildings to garden-style communities. Aimco’s core business includes leasing apartments, providing on-site services and amenities, and overseeing property maintenance to drive occupancy and resident satisfaction.
Founded in 1994 as part of GMAC Residential, Aimco became a publicly traded REIT with headquarters in Denver, Colorado.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Apartment Investment and Management
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.