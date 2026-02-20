Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $56.6540 million for the quarter.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

Shares of AIV opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $847.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apartment Investment and Management

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2,561.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth $59,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 10,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV), commonly known as Aimco, is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and operation of multifamily residential communities in the United States. The company acquires, develops and manages apartment properties that offer a range of living environments—from urban high-rise buildings to garden-style communities. Aimco’s core business includes leasing apartments, providing on-site services and amenities, and overseeing property maintenance to drive occupancy and resident satisfaction.

Founded in 1994 as part of GMAC Residential, Aimco became a publicly traded REIT with headquarters in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

