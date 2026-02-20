Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $754.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.60 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 189.16% and a negative net margin of 8.22%.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 10.2%

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $14.87 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKD. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 44,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 84,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 41.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD) is one of the nation’s largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

