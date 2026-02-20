Northern Financial Advisors Inc Makes New $10.88 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 279,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,458,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,949,000 after purchasing an additional 149,422 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 171,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,485,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after buying an additional 54,550 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $206.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.82 and a 200-day moving average of $189.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $208.20.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

