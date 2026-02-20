Northeast Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 292.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 185.6% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $77.39 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average is $76.84.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 10+ Year Corporate Index (the Index). This index includes the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility and financial companies, with maturities greater than 10 years.
