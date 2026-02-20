Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $77.63 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 713,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,760 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.73% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $77,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $124.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.23.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $67.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.98. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 5.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat consensus — Sprouts reported $0.92 EPS vs. the $0.89 consensus and $0.79 a year ago, with revenue up ~7.6% YoY, signaling continued sales and profit leverage. Article Title

Q4 earnings beat consensus — Sprouts reported $0.92 EPS vs. the $0.89 consensus and $0.79 a year ago, with revenue up ~7.6% YoY, signaling continued sales and profit leverage. Positive Sentiment: Margins and ROE look strong — the company reported a ~5.9% net margin and a high return on equity (38%), indicating efficient capital use and profitability per share that supports the beat. Article Title

Margins and ROE look strong — the company reported a ~5.9% net margin and a high return on equity (38%), indicating efficient capital use and profitability per share that supports the beat. Positive Sentiment: Influential investor interest — reports that billionaire Philippe Laffont has been buying SFM shares can lift sentiment and signal confidence from a value?oriented investor. Article Title

Influential investor interest — reports that billionaire Philippe Laffont has been buying SFM shares can lift sentiment and signal confidence from a value?oriented investor. Neutral Sentiment: Management and corporate updates — Sprouts announced senior hires (new chief merchandising officer and chief customer officer) and a retiring CMO; leadership changes can be neutral-to-positive but take time to evaluate. Article Title

Management and corporate updates — Sprouts announced senior hires (new chief merchandising officer and chief customer officer) and a retiring CMO; leadership changes can be neutral-to-positive but take time to evaluate. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media takes — several bullish and valuation pieces highlight SFM as a long?term natural/organic retail candidate, which can support longer?term interest but may not offset near?term guidance fallout. Article Title Article Title

Analyst and media takes — several bullish and valuation pieces highlight SFM as a long?term natural/organic retail candidate, which can support longer?term interest but may not offset near?term guidance fallout. Negative Sentiment: Guidance cut below expectations — Sprouts lowered Q1 2026 EPS guidance to $1.660–$1.700 (vs. ~$1.81 consensus) and FY2026 EPS to $5.280–$5.440 (vs. ~$5.68 consensus), and issued revenue guidance below Street estimates — the weaker outlook is the main downside catalyst. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $250,951.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,773.28. This represents a 36.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $1,488,529.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,965.60. This represents a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

