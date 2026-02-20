What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Hilltop Q1 Earnings?

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Hilltop in a report released on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Hilltop alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HTH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Hilltop from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Hilltop Price Performance

HTH opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.42. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.15 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 10.19%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 584.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Hilltop by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In related news, CEO Steve B. Thompson sold 9,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $359,556.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 91,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,989.28. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $999,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,860.26. This represents a 28.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 37,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,516 in the last three months. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTH) is a Dallas, Texas–based financial holding company offering commercial banking, mortgage lending and capital markets services through its three primary subsidiaries: PlainsCapital Corporation, PrimeLending and HilltopSecurities. PlainsCapital provides deposit, lending and treasury management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. PrimeLending specializes in home purchase and refinance loans, serving retail, wholesale and correspondent channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.