BlackWall Limited (BWF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on February 22nd

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2,381.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th.

BlackWall Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $68.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.20 per share, with a total value of A$101,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $306,750 over the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackWall

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF), formerly BlackWall Property Funds Limited, conducts vertically integrated property funds management business. The firm manages, develops and finance income-producing real estate on behalf of retail, high net worth and institutional property investors. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Blackwall Property Funds and WOTSO. Blackwall Property Funds is a property development and funds management business that acquires income-producing property increase rental returns.

