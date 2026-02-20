Macmahon Holdings Limited (MAH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on April 9th

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 126.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

Macmahon Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $696.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Macmahon

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides surface mining, underground mining and mining support, and civil infrastructure services to mining companies in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company operates in three segments: Surface Mining, Underground Mining, and International Mining. Its surface mining services include bulk and selective mining, mine planning and analysis, drill and blast, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance. The company also provides underground mining services, including mine development and production, raise and production drilling, cable bolting, shotcreting, remote shaft lining, paste fill, and shaft sinking.

