Macmahon Holdings Limited (MAH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on April 9th

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 126.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.
Macmahon Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $696.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
About Macmahon
