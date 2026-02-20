Northland Securities Has Negative View of DEFT Q1 Earnings

DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Securities dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for DeFi Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 19th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Northland Securities also issued estimates for DeFi Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DEFT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DeFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on DeFi Technologies from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ:DEFT opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. DeFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $264.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 4.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEFT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in DeFi Technologies by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of DeFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of DeFi Technologies by 971.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DeFi Technologies by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares in the last quarter.

DeFi Technologies Inc is a Vancouver-based company focused on decentralized finance (DeFi) and digital asset investments. Through strategic equity stakes and token allocations, the company aims to provide investors with exposure to leading DeFi protocols, applications, and infrastructure projects. Its core activities include sourcing, evaluating and acquiring positions in blockchain-based platforms that facilitate decentralized lending, trading, yield farming and liquidity provision.

In addition to its investment portfolio, DeFi Technologies works to develop and distribute tokenized products that bridge traditional capital markets with emerging DeFi ecosystems.

